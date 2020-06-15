BLACKSTONE - Dorothy E. (Goguen) Ryan, 94, of Blackstone, Mass. passed away at Milford Regional Medical Center on Friday June 12. She was the beloved wife of the late Attorney Oscar J. Ryan. Born February 6, 1926 in Blackstone, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Lillian O'Neill) Goguen. She was the sister of the late Patricia Lyons.Dorothy was a graduate of Blackstone High School, Erskine Junior College, and the Calvin Coolidge College of Liberal Arts in Boston, where she double majored in French and Spanish. She was a teacher in the Bellingham school system, leaving in 1954 to start her family.Dorothy was a devoted Red Sox fan, avid reader and enjoyed taking trips with her late husband to such places as the Baseball Hall of Fame and Canada. However, her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.She is survived by 4 children: Cecily Christensen and her husband, Peter, of Blackstone, Jerome Ryan of Blackstone, Attorney Christopher Ryan and his wife, Paula, of Bellingham, and Pamela Ryan-Landry and her husband, Kevin, of Uxbridge. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren: Jennifer Christensen of California and Oliver Ryan of Bellingham. She was preceded in death by her daughter Dorothy Ryan.The family wishes to give special thanks to the caregivers and staff at Cornerstone at Milford Assisted Living, where she lived for 5 years, for their wonderful care and dedication.Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 AM in the Buma Funeral Home, 101 N. Main St., Uxbridge, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 AM in St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone.Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Gaskill St., Blackstone following the funeral.Physical distancing and face coverings are required.