SMITHFIELD - Dorothy H. Bibeault, 96, of Smithfield, RI, passed away on November 27, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her daughter Janice, and lifelong partner Richard. She was the wife of the late Roland E. Bibeault and mother of four children. She was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late John & Ruth (Creamer) Belshaw.Dorothy worked for the North Smithfield Tax Assessor's office, retiring at the age of 80 and previously was a secretary for St. John's Church in Slatersville. Dorothy enjoyed her trips to Twin Rivers.She is survived by her daughter, Janice Peso and her lifelong partner Richard Wagner. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. Also her adopted daughter Pamela Bibeault and nephew, James Managan and his wife Rachel (Dumas) along with many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her sisters, Claire Belshaw and Ruth Managan.The family would like to thank the Beacon Hospice along with special thank you to Allison, Amy and Karen.Funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery in Slatersville will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.