WOONSOCKET - Dorothy L. "Dottie" Martens, 88, of Woonsocket died Sunday November 3, 2019 at Oakland Grove Health Care Center. Born and raised in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late Alphonse and Mary (Lovely) Cayer. She was lifelong resident of the city. She attended St. Clare High School in Woonsocket and also Xavier Girls School in Providence.
Dottie was employed at several area mills including Narragansett Knitting as well as with several jewelry firms.
Dottie enjoyed word search puzzles and detective shows. She was staunch Patriots fan and in her own words "My Patriots could do no wrong". She loved preparing for and celebrating the holidays with her legendary family gatherings.
Dottie was a volunteer at Head Start. She had a soft spot for her pets. She could, and most certainly did, spend countless hours in the Christmas Tree Shops.
She is survived by two sons James J. Martens and his late wife Shelly of Woonsocket and Thomas P. Martens and his late wife Debra of Glendale. She was the mother of the late Judy A. Paquette. She was the sister of the late Raymond Cayer (who was well-known as "Zip the Clown" having made many Autumnfest parade appearances) and the late Mary Yozura. She is also survived by her grandchildren Anthony Martens, Jasmine Martens, Jill Paquette, Emily Paquette, Sandy Bridges, Bobby Forrester, Julie Dargie and the late Justin Fournier, great - grandchildren Elizabeth, April, Autumn, Ava, Olivia, Connor and great - great - granddaughter Elessio and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Funeral services will be private. In honor and memory of Dottie donations may be made to a worthy organization whose mission was close to Dottie's heart - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 381005 or www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are by the Menard - Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.
www.menardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 7, 2019