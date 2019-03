BURRILLVILLE - Dorothy L. (Roy) Roy, 83 formerly of Blackstone, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Bayberry Commons. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was the wife of the late Theodore Roy Jr.

Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Andrew and Edith (Cook) Roy.

Dorothy worked as a molder for Tupperware and also ran her own business, carding jewelry for several years before retiring.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by one son, Theodore A. Roy and his wife Gwen of Blackstone, MA. Two daughters, Sandra Steere and her husband David of Mapleville, RI.

Laurie Murray and her husband John of Woonsocket, RI. Three brothers, David Roy of Woonsocket, Arthur Roy of Oakland, RI and William Roy of Pascoag, RI. One sister, Thelma Carpentier of ME. 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was also the sister of the late Henry, Alfred, and Noel Roy.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday at 7PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 5-7 PM. Burial will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery Exeter, RI and will be private. sdipardomcfh.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary