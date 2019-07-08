Home

S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
Dorothy M. (Doura) Delaurier

Dorothy M. (Doura) Delaurier Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Dorothy M. Delaurier, 91, formerly of Elm St. died, Thursday, July 4, 2019 in the Woonsocket Heath Center with her family by her side.
She was the wife of the late Leo Delaurier.
Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late James N. and Mae (Haddad) Doura.
Dorothy was an Electric Assembler for General Instrument for 10 years and also a Group Leader at EMC for 10 years.
She enjoyed watching Soap Operas, going out to the casino to play the slots and going out to dinner with family and friends. She also enjoyed sitting on the porch every summer day with her brother and sister as they reminisced things of the good old days.
Dorothy is survived one brother, Edward J. Doura Sr. of North Smithfield and one sister Lorraine Doura of Woonsocket. And several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the Leo Doura, George Doura, and Violet Frechette.
Her funeral and burial are private. The S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 are in charge of the arrangements. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 8, 2019
