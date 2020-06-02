Earl C. Franklin
BURRILLVILLE - Earl R. Franklin, 92, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. Earl was the husband of the late Rose (Martin) Franklin and Carol (George) Franklin. Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Edwin T. and Lillian (Turgeon) Franklin.

Earl retired from working in the Shipping & Receiving Department of American Standard after many years. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War.

Earl is survived by a son, Gary Franklin of Smithfield; daughters: Michelle Marshall of Pascoag, Linda Hogue of Sterling, CT, Sandra Reid of Narragansett, and Holly Joly of Brooklyn, CT; a brother, Eugene Franklin of Pascoag; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Franklin; brothers: Lloyd, Edwin and Roy Franklin and sisters: Dorothy Beckwith, Pearl Irons and Helen Daughtry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 183 Sayles Ave., Pascoag. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Pascoag Main St., Burrillville. Services are under the direction of the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag.

www.boucherfh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 2 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
