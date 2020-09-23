WOONSOCKET - Edgar Anthony Renaud Sr., a resident of the Friendly Home in Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept, 18th. At Landmark Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Pauline G. (Benoit) Renaud, who passed away on Aug. 15, 2019. Born, Nov. 19, 1939, in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Anthony & Lillian (Allard) Renaud.Edgar was a line worker for the General Motors Corp. before retiring, He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving his country proudly during the Korean Conflict. His favorite pastimes were fishing , playing cards and enjoying his Budweiser.He is survived by 2 sons, Edgar Renaud Jr. and his companion Jennifer Marsella of Warwick, RI. Richard & his wife Tammy Renaud of Pascoag, RI., 2 Daughters, Sheryl and her husband James Camp of Woonsocket, & Donna Marcotte & her companion Annette Niemczyk of Pascoag, RI. Also 7 Grandchildren & 2 Great Grandchildren, He was predeceased by a brother Roger Renaud & 2 sisters Therese & Rita Cote.Relatives & Friends are invited to Visitation hours on Saturday, Sept. 26th, at the Kubaska Funeral Home, 35 Harris Ave. Woonsocket. From 4:00 to 7:00 P.M., followed by a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home. Please be advised, facial masks & social distancing will be observed. Burial will be private at the Rhode Island. Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. RI.