WOONSOCKET - Edith C. (Messere) Hunt, 91, of Prospect St., died September 10, 2019, at her home in Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Edwin B. Hunt. Born in Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Irma (Bellini) Messere.
Edie was a homemaker, devoted mother and wife. In her younger years she worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone and remained an active member of its' Pioneer Group. After raising her family she went back into the work force modeling for McCarthy's Department Store and became an aerobics instructor at the Wrentham Health Spa. She also developed her artistic sketching ability into watercolor painting and pen and ink drawing. Her artwork adorns the walls of family and friends. Edie also enjoyed music, dancing, aerobics and swimming but the greatest joy in life was spending time with her children.
She is survived by her eight children, Linda Rocheleau and her husband Jeffery of Slatersville, Debra Steadman Hunt and her husband Albert Steadman of Glendale, Nancy Arnold and her husband Wayne of Pascoag, Edward Hunt and his wife Lisa Baldelli-Hunt of Woonsocket, Gregory Hunt and his wife Martha of Johnston, Christopher Hunt and his wife Maxine of Houston, TX, Lori Edmonds and her husband Derrek of West Warwick, and Kimberly Hunt of Johnston; a sister, Norma MacDougal of Exeter, NH; her companion, Andre Provencal of Woonsocket; a daughter-in-law, Debra Casey of Woonsocket; a brother-in-law, Warren Hunt and his wife Mary of New Port Richey, FL, a sister-in-law, Mildred Margeson of Sarasota, FL; eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Gary "Bubba" Hunt; sister of the late Edward Messere and grandmother of the late Carlene Acquisto.
Calling hours will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4 -7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. The funeral service and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 18, 2019