NORTH SMITHFIELD - Edmond A. Racicot, 77, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2019, at Overlook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Racicot was the beloved husband of Lucille (Ferschke) Racicot, to whom he was married for nearly 43 years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Rene and Lucy (Ouellette) Racicot. Edmond served in the United States Army and the Rhode Island National Guard for over 30 years, finally retiring in 2001. After his retirement from the U.S. Army, he worked at Foxwoods Resort and Casino, and finally retired in 2009.
Besides his wife, he leaves their two sons David Racicot and his wife, Jennine, of Glendale, R.I.; and Paul Racicot of Scottsdale, Arizona; and his son Michael Racicot of Warwick.
Edmond was always a loyal sports fan, with baseball being his favorite. He enjoyed watching the Red Sox and the Bruins, and, of course, the Patriots. While his final innings were a struggle, he lived a great life as a devoted serviceman, husband, father and friend to many. He was always there when anyone was in need. He enjoyed many things, but some of his favorites were household projects, dining out, spending time in Newport, traveling to Florida, and making memories with family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Theresa's Church, Dionne Drive, Nasonville. The family will receive guests at church prior the the Mass beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, S County Trail, Exeter, R.I. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: R.I. National Guard Family Assistance Center, RIMRF Office Room 125, 645 New London Ave., Cranston, RI 02920.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 11, 2019