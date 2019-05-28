Home

Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Edna A. (Girard) Berube

WOONSOCKET - Edna A. Berube 88, formerly of Elm St died May 23, 2019 at Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Lucien J. L. Berube. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Alice (Paul) Girard. In her youth, Edna was a textile worker for several area textile companies. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #263 Woman's Auxiliary.
Enda is survived by her children, Robert, Carol, and David Berube all of Woonsocket. She was predeceased by her siblings Amedee and Mabel Girard.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in All Saints Church, Rathbun St. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland. Visiting hours are Tuesday 6-8 PM. Please visit
www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 29, 2019
