NORTH SMITHFIELD - Edna M. Gravel, 98, of North Smithfield, RI, passed away on March 22, 2020, at the St. Antoine Residence in N. Smithfield.
She was the wife of the late Sylvio I. Gravel. Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Aime & Parmelia (Beaupre) Benoit.
Edna worked for the former Polytop Co. in North Smithfield. She was a communicant of St. John's Church in Slatersville, where she was also a member of their Ladies Guild.
She is survived by her children, Edgar Gravel, of Barnstead, NH, Roland Gravel of Millville, MA, Robert Gravel of Westerly, RI and Yvette Tiffany of Largo, FL, also 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Alice LaFrancois, Wilfred, Ernest and Edward Benoit.
Funeral Services and burial in St. John's Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the St. Antoine Residence Activities Fund, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896. Arrangements are entrusted to the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Ave., Woonsocket.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 25, 2020