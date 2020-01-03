|
|
BLACKSTONE MA. - Edna M. (Harris-DeRose) Roberts, 95, passed away Wed. Dec. 18, 2019 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northbridge.
Ms. Roberts worked as a CNA at Woonsocket Rehabilitation Center in Woonsocket, RI for over 20 years.
She was born on December 18, 1924 in Hopedale, daughter of the late John W. and Frances (Fowler) Harris. She grew up in Milford, where she lived for over 25 years, and later relocated to Blackstone.
Ms. Roberts was involved with the Blackstone Watershed Association, a published poet, accomplished painter and enjoyed drawing and crafts. She also loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She leaves her daughter Jean M. Ruhan and her husband James of Mendon. Two brothers, Norman Harris of Leesburg, FL., and Brian Harris of Milford, six grandchildren, Nicole Ortiz and her husband Ben, Jonathan Ruhan, Joel Ruhan and his wife Kimberly, Ian, Julia, and Rachel Hatfield. Four great grandchildren, also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husbands, Frank DeRose and George Roberts and her daughters, Deborah L. DeRose and Dawn S. Hatfield along with several brothers and sisters.
Visiting hours will be held on Fri, Jan. 10, 2020 from 10-11 AM in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress Street, Milford followed by a funeral service at 11 AM in the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Vernon Grove Cemetery, Depot Street, Milford.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 6, 2020