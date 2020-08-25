1/1
Edward A. Eagan
WOONSOCKET - Edward A. Eagan, 82, of Woonsocket, RI, passed away on August 24, 2020, at the Landmark Medical Center.
He was the husband of the late Helen F. (Kennedy) Eagan. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late James and Mary (O'Brien) Eagan and stepson of the late Mary (Kelly) Eagan.

Ed worked 37 years for the Woonsocket School Department. He was a member of the Cercle Laurier Club and the American Legion. He loved his family and friends and always had a smile. He served in the Navy.

He is survived by his children, Mary Oliveira and her husband Edgar, Patricia Eagan and her husband Dennis Charrette, Thomas Eagan and his wife Sara, his beloved grandchildren, Bryan Oliveira, Brooke and Matthew Eagan, companion, Irene Dufresne and his cat Smokey.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, James, Virginia and Marcella Eagan.

His funeral will be held Saturday at 9 AM from the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Church, Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St Charles Cemetery in Blackstone, MA. Calling hours will be held Friday from 3-5 PM. Due to Covid-19, social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon arrival. Please respect family wishes that masks will be required and there will be no physical contact.

www.brownfuneralhomes.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 25 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Keene-Brown Funeral Home
445 Greenville Rd
North Smithfield, RI 02896
(401) 762-5008
