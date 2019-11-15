|
|
WOONSOCKET - Edward Carpentier, 81, died Wednesday November 13, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves his beloved wife and soulmate of 62 years, Barbara (Handy) Carpentier; his son, Marc Carpentier and his wife Claire (Poire), his grandson USAF MSgt. Joshua Carpentier and his wife Julia (Capestrain). He is also survived by one uncle, Armand Pincince, and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A lifelong resident of Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Arthur and Celina (Pincince) Carpentier. He was predeceased by his brothers, Normand Carpentier and his wife Rita (Rainville), Conrad Carpentier and his wife Rita (Gelinas), and his sister, Yvette (Carpentier) Vadenais and her husband Roland.
Edward worked in the textile industry in the Rhode Island area for most of his career. He was an avid bowler and became a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed attending many Triple Crown horse races with his family.
In retirement Edward and his wife enjoyed traveling - whether it was to visit family or to sightsee. Among his favorite places were Atlanta, New Orleans and of course, Las Vegas. He also enjoyed frequenting casinos with family and friends.
Affectionately referred to as "Butch" by his friends and "Babe" by his wife, Edward's main passion was spending time with family and friends. Edward will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM in All Saints Church, 323 Rathbun St., Woonsocket. The family will receive guests at Church beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to All Saints Parish or the VNA of Care New England, 51 Health Ln. Warwick, R.I. 02886. Their website is www.vnacarenewengland.org. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guest book.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 16, 2019