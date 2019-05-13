WOONSOCKET - Edward F. Csizmesia 87, of East School St., died May 10, 2019 at home. He was the husband of the late Jane (Corbett) Csizmesia. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Rudolph and Lillian (Jackson) Csizmesia. In his younger days Ed was a fireman for the Woonsocket Fire Department, and then worked for the Valley Gas Company. He retired as Vice President of Operations for the former Marquette Credit Union after twenty five years. He served in the US Navy. Ed enjoyed gardening and playing sports. He was an avid Yankees fan.

He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Csizmesia of Blackstone, Mikel Csizmesia of North Smithfield, Paula Csizmesia of Lincoln, Eric Csizmesia and his wife Yvonne of TX, Kristin Csizmesia of Pawtucket, and Jennifer Reilly and her husband Michael of Lincoln, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings, Frederick, Joseph, and James Csizmesia, and Kathleen Faulds.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket, concluding with a prayer service. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions. Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 14, 2019