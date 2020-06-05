BURRILLVILLE - Edward J. Yagnesak, 85, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 in Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag. Born in Pascoag, he was the son of the late William and Mary (Pichie) Yagnesak.Edward worked in the Grounds Department for Bryant College for many years and served in the US Army.He is survived by two sons: Scott Yagnesak of RI, and Edward Yagnesak Jr. of NC; a daughter, Melissa Paciga of PA; a sister, Judith Bazinet of MA; five grandchildren; Four great grandchild and his dear friend and companion Pauline Connetti. He was the brother of the late William Yagnesak.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11AM in St. Joseph's Church, 183 Sayles Ave., Pascoag. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Pascoag Main St., Burrillville. Services are entrusted to the care of the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag.