WOONSOCKET - Edward L. Comtois, 65, of Woonsocket, RI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital with loving family by his side. Together for 34 years, he is beloved husband of Deborah A. (Brissette) Comtois. He is the loving father of Normand R. Brissette and his husband, Brian Brissette of North Providence, RI. Born in Woonsocket, RI on May 25, 1955, the son of the late Lucien and Juliette (Bell) Comtois. He is the brother of Susan Lepine of Blackstone, MA and Alan Comtois and his wife, Kristine of Bellingham, MA. He leaves his nephews and nieces.
Ed was a resident of Woonsocket formerly a longtime resident of Bellingham. He enjoyed fishing and listening to music. Ed was a loving and devoted husband and father and will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.
