WOONSOCKET - Eileen M. (Dupont) Cavanaugh, 61, of Woonsocket, passed away suddenly June 28, 2019, at her home in Woonsocket. She was the wife of the Philip Cavanaugh, Jr. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Mary (Dean) Dupont.

Eileen worked as a Quality Control Inspector for Polytop Corp., North Smithfield for almost 30 years prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Woonsocket Elks Lodge #850 where she was a former first lady and also a founder member of Camp for Kids. Above all she loved her grandchildren and spending time with them was precious to her.

Besides her husband Philip, She is survived by two daughters, Erin Cormier of Burrillville; Sarah Clark and her husband Neil Chapman of Millville; three grandchildren, Jackson Cormier, Kailey and Jonas Chapman; a sister, Mary Nadeau of Woonsocket, two brothers, Roland Dupont of North Smithfield; Raymond Dupont of Woonsocket; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10 AM in Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Old River Road, Manville, RI. Calling hours are Monday from 4 - 7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket.

www.holtfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 5, 2019