Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
414 South Main St.
Woonsocket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Cavanaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen M. (Dupont) Cavanaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen M. (Dupont) Cavanaugh Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Eileen M. (Dupont) Cavanaugh, 61, of Woonsocket, passed away suddenly June 28, 2019, at her home in Woonsocket. She was the wife of the Philip Cavanaugh, Jr. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Mary (Dean) Dupont.
Eileen worked as a Quality Control Inspector for Polytop Corp., North Smithfield for almost 30 years prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Woonsocket Elks Lodge #850 where she was a former first lady and also a founder member of Camp for Kids. Above all she loved her grandchildren and spending time with them was precious to her.
Besides her husband Philip, She is survived by two daughters, Erin Cormier of Burrillville; Sarah Clark and her husband Neil Chapman of Millville; three grandchildren, Jackson Cormier, Kailey and Jonas Chapman; a sister, Mary Nadeau of Woonsocket, two brothers, Roland Dupont of North Smithfield; Raymond Dupont of Woonsocket; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10 AM in Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Old River Road, Manville, RI. Calling hours are Monday from 4 - 7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holt Funeral Home
Download Now