BLACKSTONE, MA. - Eileen M. (Maloney) Greene, 94, of Blackstone, died October 22, 2019 in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of the late John F. Greene, Sr. Born in Blackstone, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Eileen (Brooks) Maloney.
Mrs. Greene worked nineteen years as a cashier for Blackstone-Millville Regional High School, retiring in 1991. She was a founder and first President of Division 17 of the Ladies of Ancient Order of Hibernians.
She is survived by three sons, John Greene, Jr. and his wife, Gretchen of Blackstone; Richard Greene and his wife, Therese of Mendon; Thomas Greene and his wife, Donna of Blackstone; three daughters, Patricia Greene of Blackstone, Kathleen Greene and her partner Linda Quintiliani of Mansfield; Kelly Ferriere and her husband Gregg of Douglas; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late John and William Maloney and Kathryn McLaughlin.
Her funeral will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 beginning with visitation at 10 AM in St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery, Farm St., Blackstone. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Antoines Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave. North Smithfield, RI 02896, in memo line please write Activities Fund.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 24, 2019