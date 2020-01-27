|
BURRILLVILLE - Eileen M. Merchant, 83, of Mohegan, RI, passed away on January 24, 2020, at the Landmark Medical Center.
She was the wife of the late Lyle Merchant, she was born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Francis & Viola (Sabourin) Faford.
Eileen worked for the AT Cross Co., for many years. She was a communicant of St. Theresa's Church where she was an Eucharistic Minister and a member of the choir. She enjoyed walking, listening to music, the beach and spending times on her son's boat. In her younger days, Eileen was a great softball player.
She is survived by her son, Robert Merchant of Mohegan, her siblings, Joan Torinese of Mohegan, Ronald Faford of Harrisville, Eunice Ewen of North Smithfield, Richard Faford of Woonsocket, Karen Rainville of Oklahoma and Dianne Liard of Woonsocket.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Rita Kent and Francis "Bummy" Faford and her best friend her parakeet Birdie.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 9 AM from the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Theresa's Church, Dion Dr. in Nasonville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours are prior to the mass from 9-10:30 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Judes Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 28, 2020