WOONSOCKET - Eisenhower Williams, 65, of Woonsocket, died May 21, 2020, in his home. Born in Newberry, SC, he was the son of the late Mottice "Mordecai" Dewalt and Hattie Williams.
Eisenhower worked as a truck driver for Pepsi-Cola, and CVS.
He leaves his children, Toni Hill of Woonsocket, and Chelsey and Brandon Chattman, both of Sacramento, CA; three grandchildren, Arianna Lockard, and Essence and Thaíre Chattman; two brothers, Howard and Joe Louis Williams; and two sisters, Lillie Mae Tribble and Betty Jean Feaster. He was the brother of the late Robert Williams.
Funeral services will be private, but may be viewed live Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 at 5PM at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/53344706
Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Eisenhower worked as a truck driver for Pepsi-Cola, and CVS.
He leaves his children, Toni Hill of Woonsocket, and Chelsey and Brandon Chattman, both of Sacramento, CA; three grandchildren, Arianna Lockard, and Essence and Thaíre Chattman; two brothers, Howard and Joe Louis Williams; and two sisters, Lillie Mae Tribble and Betty Jean Feaster. He was the brother of the late Robert Williams.
Funeral services will be private, but may be viewed live Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 at 5PM at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/53344706
Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 26 to Jun. 11, 2020.