NORTH SMITHFIELD - Elaine L. (Tancrede) Laferriere, 80, of North Smithfield, RI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Landmark Medical center with her loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of Gerald A. Laferriere, Sr. Born in Blackstone, MA on January 30, 1939, the daughter of the late Ovila and Lucienne (Mandeville) Tancrede. She is the loving mother of Michelle S. Brunetti and Jorge Diogo of North Smithfield, RI, Gerland A. Laferriere, Jr. and Jean Paniss of Enterprise, FL, William A. Laferriere and his wife, Susan of Millville, MA, Kimberly A. Rockwell and her husband, Brian of Blackstone, MA, and the late Laura L. Laferriere. She leaves her cherished grandchildren, Alicia Brunetti, Anthony Brunetti, Sara Laferriere, Brianna Rockwell, Etienne Laferriere, Abby Rose Laferriere, Chantal Laferriere, Karissa Rockwell and her late grandson Richard Brunetti, Jr. and his wife, Melissa and great-granddaughter Madison Brunetti. She also leaves her daughter-in-law Leone Laferriere of Bellingham, MA. She is the sister of the late Gerald Tancrede, Roger Tancrede, Donald Tancrede, Simone Daniel and Shirley Burgess.
She was a resident of North Smithfield, RI formerly of Pinellas Park, FL, Bellingham and Blackstone, MA. Mrs. Laferriere had worked at Narragansett Knitting Mill for many years and worked as a cook at the Ballou Home for many years until retiring.
Mrs. Laferriere was a former Vice President of the Women's Club of Unit 4 of Mainlands of Tamarac, Pinellas Park, FL, the Ladies Sewing Club, and volunteered for the Social Club of the monthly breakfasts at Mainlands of Tamarac. She crocheted and donated baby bonnets to local hospital in Florida. She also did many years of babysitting. She was a talented artist, loved to bake and play cards with family and friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, her grandchildren and great-granddaughter and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral will beheld on Thursday, January 9th at 9:00AM from CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St., (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM at St. Theresa Church, 630 Rathbun St., Blackstone, MA. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are on Wednesday, January 8th from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 7, 2020