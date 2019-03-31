UXBRIDGE - Eleanor D. (Johnson) Carnoe, 96, of 140 Eric Drive, Uxbridge, died March 26, 2019 in Lydia Taft House, Uxbridge. She was the wife of the late William W Carnoe. Born in Uxbridge, MA, she was the daughter of the late J. William and Martha (Sather) Johnson.

She worked for fifteen years for the former Star Market, Blackstone. Eleanor was a member of the Blackstone Federated Church where she served as a deaconess and guild member. Eleanor was also an African Violet enthusiast.

She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Kelley of Blackstone; two grandchildren, Caroline and Kevin William Kelley; one brother, George Johnson of Millville. Besides her husband, William, Eleanor was preceded in death by her four brothers, Carl, Edwin, David and Raymond Johnson, as well as two sisters, Ruth Normandin and Esther Monroe.

A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket.

