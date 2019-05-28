WOONSOCKET - Elena Gentili, 80, of Clinton St., died, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Miriam Hospital. Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Severino and Agnes (Mariotti) Gentili.

Elena worked at Falls Yarn in Woonsocket for many years and as a Clerk for Stop & Shop stores in Providence and N. Smithfield prior to retiring.

She enjoyed taking trips to Twin River with family and friends.

She is survived by 5 brothers, Ronaldo Gentile of Cumberland, Thomas Gentile of Georgia, and Robert Gentile, Elmo Gentile, and Raymond "Butch" Gentile, all of Woonsocket. 3 sisters, Rita Campano and Nancy Turgeon of Woonsocket and Iris DeStefanis of N. Providence. And several nieces and nephews.

Elena was also the sister of the late Diana Bottachiari.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Anthony's Church Greene St. Woonsocket, 02895. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery Cranston, RI. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4-6 PM in the

S. DiPardo memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895. sdipardomcfh.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 29, 2019