BURRILLVILLE - Emile A. Belanger, 78, of Harrisville, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, with his loving family by his side. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Medor and Jeanne (Richard) Belanger.

Emile worked for the Bellingham DPW for 33 years, retiring as Foreman to spend time with his family. He was the loving husband to the late Marjorie A. (Creason) Belanger and the father of the late Richard Belanger.

Emile is survived by his four children: Mary Piette and her husband Ronny of Chepachet, RI; Susan Yeaton of Woonsocket, RI; Roland Belanger and his wife Lynn of Pascoag, RI and Robert Belanger and his wife Tifany of Bellingham, MA. Emile had nine grandchildren: Jessica, Robert, Randy, Keith, Adam, Emma, Alex, Ava and Lola, and nine great grandchildren: Sierra, Jacob, Chloe, Kaitlyn, Emily A., Emily P., Meghan, Robert and Kolton. He was predeceased by his brother Roger Belanger of Bellingham, MA. He is survived by his brothers: Lucien Belanger of Florida and Norman Belanger of Bellingham, MA and his sister Jacky Pratt of Tennessee. We would like to thank the staff at Overlook Nursing Home for taking such great care of our father while he was there.

At the family's request, Emile's funeral will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. www.boucherfh.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 11, 2019