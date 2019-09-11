|
|
WOONSOCKET - Emile J. Aubin, 88, of Woonsocket passed away September 10, 2019 in The Holiday Retirement Home, Lincoln, surrounded by family. He married his beloved wife Lillian (Dandeneau) Aubin on September 6, 1952, recently celebrating 67 years of marriage. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Aime and Vanalda (Bois) Aubin.
He worked as a Truck Driver for 31 years, and was a proud member of the Local 251 Teamsters. He also served his country as a member of the U.S. Army as well as the Navy Reserve. He was a lifetime communicant of St. Joseph's Church, and lifetime member of the St. Joseph's Veterans Association. He enjoyed traveling, and wintered for 20 years in Rockledge, FL with his wife. Emile also loved bicycling, golf, bowling, and the New England Patriots.
Besides his wife Lillian, he is survived by their two children, Cheryl Turcotte and her husband Gerald of Chepachet, RI, and Michael Aubin and his wife Vivian of Oakland, RI; three grandchildren, Shaun Turcotte, Megan Turcotte, and Aaron Aubin; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Connor Turcotte; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Omer, Robert, Roland, and Pauline Aubin.
His funeral will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 beginning with visitation at 8:00 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 12, 2019