WOONSOCKET - Emile J. Dauphinais, 90, formerly of Harris Ave., passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at The Friendly Home. He was the beloved husband of Yvette (Tessier) Dauphinais for sixty-six years. Born in Lebanon, NH, he was a son of the late Joseph and Rachel (Laporte) Dauphinais. Emile worked for the Woonsocket School Department for twenty-three years. During those twenty-three years, he did a variety of jobs retiring as a glazier in 1990. Emile also worked part-time at the former Eastland Bank for eighteen years. He was a member of St. Joseph's Senior Citizens, the Royal Travelers, and the Memory Lanes bowling league.
Besides his wife he leaves his daughters, Suzanne Bouley of Woonsocket and Joanne Breault and her husband Richard of Blackstone, one son, Emile J. Dauphinais Jr. and his wife Jocelyne of Cape Coral, FL, siblings Eugene Dauphinais of MA, Alfred Dauphinais of FL, Rev. Fr Louis Marie (Gerard) Dauphinais of MA, and Lea Tessier of NH, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was proud of his children with the choices they made from graduation and into adulthood. He had raised 3 children that enjoyed his presence and respected him throughout the years. He was predeceased by a son-in-law Dcn N. David Bouley and siblings Leo, Andre, and Antoine Dauphinais, Evelina Monfette, and Cecile Tucker.
A Funeral Mass at All Saints Church and burial in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery will be private. The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Friendly Home staff for their kindness and the loving care they gave to Emile. In lieu of flowers donations to The Friendly Home, 303 Rhodes Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895 in his memory would be appreciated. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 20 to May 21, 2020.