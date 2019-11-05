Home

Eric Sampson


1977 - 2019
Eric Sampson Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Eric Sampson, 42, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in a single-car crash on Route 146.
Born on April 9, 1977 in Milford, MA to Rhonda Sampson and the late Raymond Gosselin from Bellingham, MA.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Bell Sampson of Woonsocket, godparents Diane Winfield and Bob Rossi, children Anthony Sampson, Amanda Nolan, Madeline, Domenic, Skyla, step grandchildren Mike Bell, Julie Bell, Jonathon Bell, Alex, Alexcia, & Alijaha.
Showing & Service will be held Saturday, November 9th at 5:30pm at Vida Church, 120 Prospect St., Woonsocket. A gathering in the hall will follow.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 6, 2019
