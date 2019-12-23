|
WOONSOCKET - Ernest A. Lescarbeau 90, of East School St passed away suddenly Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the home of his daughter Gale Lescarbeau. He was the husband of the late Jeanne (Grondines) Lescarbeau. He was born in Southbridge, MA, a son of the late Joseph and Marie (Bourdon) Lescarbeau.
Ernest was a WWII Army veteran serving in Japan. He retired from the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale in 1991. Ernest was a member of the Cercle Laurier and former member of the Woonsocket Elks Club.
He is survived by his daughter Gale Lescarbeau of Woonsocket, his son, Robert Lescarbeau of North Smithfield, six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, two sisters: Irene Desimplaere, and Flora Nichols, and many nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late Linda Leduc Gervais, and was the brother of the late: Emile, Arthur, Edward, and Raymond Lescarbeau, Jean Hammond, and Arlene Ramsey.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 24, 2019