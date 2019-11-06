|
|
BELLINGHAM - Ernest H. Pelletier, 83, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 60 years of Carol J. (Locklin) Pelletier. Born in Woonsocket, RI on April 21, 1936 he is the son of the late Alfred and Yvonne (Lataille) Pelletier. He is the loving father of Ernest H. Pelletier, Jr. and his wife, Judy of Bellingham, MA, Edward F. Pelletier and his wife, Linda of Woonsocket, RI, Fred C. Pelletier of Bellingham, MA, Andrew J. Pelletier and his wife, Sunny of Bellingham, MA, and Allison M. Ringuette and her husband, Ron of Blackstone, MA. He leaves his cherished 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews. He is the brother of Doris Pelletier of Woonsocket, RI and the late Leo Pelletier. He is the brother-in-law of Rachel Pelletier of Delaware, Mary Jane Locklin of Bellingham, MA and the late Francis Locklin.
Ernest was a longtime resident of Bellingham, formerly of Woonsocket. He attended Bellingham Schools. He worked at Crosby Valve in Wrentham for 35 years until retiring and previously worked at Fleuette & Son in Bellingham.
He was a United States Army Veteran. He was a Cub Scout Master of Pack 18 of Bellingham for 10 years. He was a communicant of St. Blaise Church and the former Assumption Church. He enjoyed traveling to Aruba, collecting baseball cards and coin collecting. Devoted to his family, he will be greatly missed.
Funeral will be held on Friday, November 8th at 9:00AM from CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Blaise Church, 1158 So. Main St., Bellingham. Visiting hours are on Thursday, November 7th from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations to the Providence VA Medical Center, 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI 02908 or a would be appreciated.
To sign guest book visit
www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 7, 2019