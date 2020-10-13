CUMBERLAND - Ernest J. Couture, 92, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Pauline (Allard) Couture. They were happily married for 66 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Louis and Alice (Lavallee) Couture. Ernest was the Vice President and Engineering Manager for FM Global and FM Paris, France for 37 years, retiring in 1991. He was a graduate of Providence College and a former member of the Woonsocket Planning Board.He was an avid golfer and longtime member of Kirkbrae Country Club and Palm Beach National in Lake Worth, FL.Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lynne C. Couture and her husband Timothy Straight of Delray Beach, FL. He was the brother of the late Paul, Albert, and Maurice Couture.Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, October 16th, at 9:30 AM in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and masks are required. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Miriam Hospital Foundation, PO BOX H, Providence RI 02901, would be greatly appreciated.