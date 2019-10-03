Home

Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Ernestine E. Grenon

Ernestine E. Grenon Obituary
BURRILLVILLE - Ernestine E. Grenon, 74, of Pascoag, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and friends, on October 2, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of the late Richard L. Grenon. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Sr. and Robina (Miller) Grenon,
Ernestine enjoyed being involved in her community, she would help support the local Woonsocket and was also a former Girl Scout leader. She was a part of the Stephen's Ministry and the choir at St. Agatha's Parish. Ernestine also enjoyed playing BINGO.
She is survived by her children, Ann Marie Greeno, her husband Anthony Sr. and John Wayne Grenon, his wife Michelle all of Mapleville; 6 grandchildren and one great-grandchild as well as several nieces, nephews, and countless others who will always remember her as a kind, caring & loving woman who will always refer to her as "Ma G, Mamma or Memere' G." Besides her husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Grenon and Irene Kane.
Her funeral will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 8:30 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 183 Sayles Ave., Pascoag. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Rd., Bellingham, MA. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 5-8 PM in the funeral home.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 4, 2019
