NORTH SMITHFIELD - Estelle A. Carriere, 79, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the St. Antoine Residence. She was the beloved wife of Leo Carriere for 61 years. Born in Woonsocket, she was daughter of the late Aram and Doris Guilbert.
Estelle took great pride in being a homemaker. She volunteered for school and parish activities at Sacred Heart Parish in Woonsocket. Estelle loved being known as the "Lunch Lady" at Kevin K. Coleman Elementary School. She was the loving mother of two children, her son, Richard Carriere, his wife Louise, and her daughter, Debra Lizotte, and her husband Robert, of North Smithfield.
Estelle is survived by her five precious grandchildren who gave her such good memories, Timothy Lizotte, and his wife, Jennifer, of Hyannis Mass.; Andrew Lizotte and his wife, Amber, of Woonsocket; Michael Carriere and his wife, Megan, Melrose, Mass.; Nicole Carriere of North Attleboro, Mass.; and Kevin Carriere and his wife, Robyn Caron, of Washington, D.C.; as well as six great grandchildren, Alaina, Amelia, Zachary, Addilyn, Abigail, Noah and one due in July.
The family would like to express its sincere thanks to the thoughtful parishioners of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs church who helped her and Leo attend church on Saturday evenings. The family is also very grateful to the nursing staff at Hope Health Hospice Care of Providence and the entire staff at St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield.
Her funeral service will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Trinity Parish, 1449 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Church St., Slatersville. Calling hours will be Monday night from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that contributions be made in memory of Estelle Carriere to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Avenue, North Smithfield, RI 02896.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 5, 2020