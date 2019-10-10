|
LINCOLN - Estelle C. (Gadbois) Desjardins, 95, of Manville passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Montcalm A. Desjardins.
Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late William and Delvica (Bruneault) Gadbois, she had lived in Manville for over 90 years.
Mrs. Desjardins was an assembler at the former American Tourister Company in Albion for many years before retiring 30 years ago.
She was a communicant of St. James Church, Manville.
Mrs. Desjardins loved bingo and camping and fishing in Sutton Falls.
She is survived by one daughter, Lorraine E. Lallier of Manville; three sisters, Lucille Latour and Muriel Gadbois, both of Cumberland, and Juliette Mandeville of North Smithfield; three grandchildren, Nicole Melmed, Michelle Lizotte and David Lallier; four great grandchildren, Nicholas and Zachary Lizotte, and Amanda and Noah Melmed; and s everal nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be celebrated Saturday, October 12 at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln with visitation from 9 - 10:15 A.M. followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. in St. James Church, 33 Division Street, Manville. Her burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Desjardins' memory to the Alzheimer's Association, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 300 Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 101, Warwick, RI 02888 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit
www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 11, 2019