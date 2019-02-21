WOONSOCKET - Estelle C. (Plante) Violette, 87, of Woonsocket, RI passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Antoine Residence, No. Smithfield, RI with her loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late Albert J. Violette, Jr. Born in Bellingham, MA on August 25, 1931, she is the daughter of the late Romeo and Flor Ida (Gaulin) Plante. She is the loving mother of Albert J. Violette, III of Woonsocket, RI and Mary Ann Violette Cardello and her husband, Joseph of No. Smithfield, RI. She leaves her cherished granddaughter, Alia Rose Cardello of No. Smithfield, RI. She is the sister of Raymond Plante and his wife, Alice of Tolland, CT, Jeannette Moretti of Bellingham, MA, Gerald Plante and his wife, Rita of Blackstone, MA and the late Dorothy Pavoni, Pearl Gauthier, Normand Plante, Robert Plante, and Aline Zielinski. She also leaves her nieces and nephews.

Estelle was a resident of Woonsocket for most of her life. She worked as a supervisor for over 30 years at Tupperware at the No. Smithfield and Blackstone facilities.

Spending time with her loving husband and her dog Nikki were among her greatest joys. She was devoted to her family and will be greatly missed.

Funeral will be held on Monday, February 25th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket, RI. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. There are no visiting hours.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, Bellingham, MA.

