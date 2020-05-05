MANVILLE - Estelle J. (Cartier) Valois, 93, of Central Street, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the beloved wife of the late Roger Valois.Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Donat and Rosa (Gregoire) Cartier, she had lived in Manville for seventy years.



Mrs. Valois was a communicant of St. James Church, Manville.



She is survived by five daughters, Denise Plante of Manville, Madeleine Pierson of Manville, Claudette Pederson of Taunton, Mass., Judith Perron of Smithfield and Jacqueline Wiebe of Alberta, Canada; four sons, Marcel Valois of Cranston, David Valois of Narragansett, Jean-Paul Valois of Manville, and Daniel Valois of Manville; three sisters, Rollande Dubois of Blackstone, Mass., Theresa Trottier of Bellingham, Mass., and Jeanne Levreault of Woonsocket; one brother, George Cartier of Wilmington, N.C.; nineteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and dozens of nieces and nephews. She was the grandmother of the late Nicholas Valois; the great grandmother of the late Brady J. Valois; and the sister of the late Gerard Cartier, Laurent Cartier and Claire Trottier.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Manville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. James Church, P.O. Box 60, Manville, R.I. 02838 would be appreciated. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.

