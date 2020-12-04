1/1
Estelle L (Beauregard) Arcand
BELLINGHAM - Estelle L. (Beauregard) Arcand, 85, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center. She is the beloved wife of the late Theodore W. Arcand. Born in Woonsocket, RI on June 18, 1935, she is the daughter of the late Hector and Anna (Gagnon) Beauregard. She is the lovng mother of Theodore W. Arcand, Jr. and his wife, Kimberly of Aransas Pass, TX, Jo-Ann Sousa and her husband, Russell of Bellingham, MA and the late Michael M. Arcand. She leaves her cherished 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She leaves her sisters Pauline Wesh of Bellingham, MA, and Rachel Bowditch of Bellingham, MA.

Estelle was a lifelong resident of Bellingham. She worked as a Dietary Aide for 23 years at St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield, RI until retiring. She was a Eucharistic Minister for St. Antoine after she retired from there and an avid volunteer there for years. She was active in the Red Hats, Ladies of St. Anne, Bellingham Senior Center, The senior group at St. Joseph's in Woonsocket.

She was an avid reader, liked to play Bingo, and took many bus trips and traveled a lot with her family and friends. She loved and missed her faithful canine companion Molly dearly. Estelle will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral will be held on Monday, December 7th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Blaise Church, 1158 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. There are no visiting hours. Social distancing and face masks required. In lieu of flowers donations to https://combatmarineoutdoors.org would be appreciated.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, 2020.
