|
|
MAPLEVILLE - Esther A. (Montecalvo) Medeiros, 92, of Mapleville, passed away peacefully September 26, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Royce Medeiros. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (DeCubellis) Montecalvo.
She worked in the loan department of the former Columbus National Bank for many years. She enjoyed going for walks, and especially loved music and dancing. Esther delighted in time spent with family and caretakers with whom she grew very close. Her family would like to extend special thanks to Continuum Hospice and Palliative Care for the exceptional care they dedicated to Esther, as well as special thanks to Frieda Adams of Comfort Keepers, who was not just her personal CNA, but who became a true and good friend.
She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Perlman and her husband Gerald, and Deborah O'Neil and her husband Jack, all of Mapleville; four grandchildren, Keri Anthony and her husband Jeffrey, Stacey Perlman, John O'Neil, and Tim O'Neil; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Chloe Anthony; and one sister, Delores Sheehan of North Providence. She was the sister of the late Marguerite McGowan.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 beginning with visitation at 9 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Our Lady of Good Help Church, 1063 Victory Highway, Mapleville. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery, 73 Church Street, Cranston, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Continuum Hospice and Palliative Care, 1350 Division Rd. Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 3, 2019