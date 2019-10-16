|
|
WOONSOCKET - Ethel M. (Dandy) Dowdy, 86 of Woonsocket, RI passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Hope Hospice in Providence, RI. She was the wife of the late John Dowdy, Jr. also of Woonsocket.
The daughter of a sharecropper, Ethel Mae (Dandy) Dowdy aka "Chick" was born the fifth of 16 children in Chappells, S.C., on October 11, 1933 of the late John Dandy and Jessie (Merrion) Dandy.
Ethel worked for 25 years at Woonsocket Health Center and The Visiting Nurse Service of Greater Woonsocket and retired in 1999. Ethel was a pillar in the Community. She and her husband fostered over 80 children for the State of RI's Department of Children, Youth and Families.
She was also a member of the St. James Baptist Church in Woonsocket, RI, where she began her work in Christ upon moving to Woonsocket in 1955. As a member of St James, she chaired many boards, and was an active member to many more. When her church called for her in service, her answer has always been "Yes".
Ethel leaves to cherish her memory, her two brothers Dwight Dandy and Leroy Dandy, and his wife, Willie B. Dandy, of NV; Her two sisters, Josephine Byrd and Emma Dandy. Her children Anthony J. Dowdy, Edward Dowdy and his wife Sheila Dowdy, Larry Dowdy and his wife Lorraine Dowdy, of NV; John Dowdy III, Jacqueline Dowdy, Blayne Dowdy and Tiffany O'Hagan. She was preceded in death by her son Richard L. Dowdy.
Viewing on Friday October 18th, 2019 from 5-8pm at St. James Baptist Church 340 South Main St. Woonsocket, RI. Funeral service on Saturday October 19th, 2019 at 11am, also at St. James Baptist Church.
www.bellfuneralhome.net
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 17, 2019