HARRISVILLE - Ethelind F. Morris, age 89, entered into eternal peace on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Halifax Hospice Center in Edgewater, Florida. Ethelind was born in Harrisville, Rhode Island, on October 27, 1929. Ethelind moved from Keystone Heights, FL, to Edgewater Landing in 1991. She was a loving wife and mother, a homemaker, a volunteer, and she helped others in any way that she could. She enjoyed gardening in her yard, loved music and the beach, and she played dominos with friends. Ethelind was a member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church in Edgewater. Her church activities included Cursillo, small Bible Study Groups, and fund raising, including for Hospice. She was in the Garden Club and Boat Club in Edgewater Landing. She loved visiting with her neighbors.

Survivors include her 4 children, Kathleen Adams, of Port St. John, FL; Craig Morris and wife, Jinky, of the Philippines; Mary Ellen Roberson and husband, Jeffry, of New Market, MD; and Thomas Morris and wife, Wendy, of Middleburg, FL; 14 grandchildren, Angela Wilson, Nichole Jackson, Jeremy W. Adams, Jr., Kurt and Kriezia Pedradoja, David, Melissa, Daniel, Tessa, and Charissa Roberson, Cory, Cody, Garrett, and Maggie Morris, and 8 great grand- children, Amber and Emily Wilson, Adam and Ashton Jackson, Jayson and Ethan Adams, Kendrick Pedradoja and Kayden Hagye. Survivors also include her sisters, Kay Latondress of Pascoag, Rhode Island and Colleen Lancaster of Harrisville, Rhode Island. Ethelind was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Gladys Hoar, her brother Raymond White, and her husband David R. Morris of 29 years, and her second husband, Donald Hendrickson of 9 years.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Harrisville. Friends will be received from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Halifax Hospice Center, Edgewater Facility, 4140 S. Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater, FL 32141.

