NORTH SMITHFIELD - Eugene A. Arsenault, 94, of Mendon Road, formerly of Woonsocket, died peacefully at the Hope and Health Center Saturday, July 27, 2019, with his family by his side.
He was the husband of the late Yvonne (Belhumeur) Arsenault.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Alfred and Marguerite (Lafrenaye) Arsenault.
He was a United States World War II Navy Veteran. Mr. Arsenault worked for Northrop Corporation for over 30 years before retiring.
He was a lifetime member of the American French Genealogical Association and was an amateur genealogist. He was also a member of Woonsocket Senior Center, St. Joseph Veterans, Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Senior Citizens, and served as treasurer for the Boy Scouts and was active with Troop 6. He enjoyed gardening and loved going to the senior center to spend time with friends.
He is survived by his two children, Raymond Arsenault and his wife Jane of Boothbay Harbor, Maine, and Diane King and her husband John of Woonsocket; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was also the father of the late Helen Arsenault.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Relatives and friends are invited; visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 29, 2019