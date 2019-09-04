|
CUMBERLAND - Eugene A. "Bud" Garceau, 52, of Cumberland, formerly of Woonsocket, died Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Providence. He was the loving husband of Gizele T. (Ledoux) Garceau. They were married on April 1, 1989 at St. Agatha's Church.
Born and raised in Woonsocket he was a son of Rev. Mr. Eugene Garceau and the late Florence (Longtin) Garceau. He was a graduate of Woonsocket High School Class of 1984. He was a resident of Cumberland since 1995.
Mr. Garceau served in the United States Air Force from 1985 to 1995. He served at numerous posts both stateside and abroad including in Cape Cod AFB, Nellis Las Vegas AFB and in Korea.
Bud was employed in the information and networking field systems for EMC, Storage Network Inc. and as a consultant and contractor for Citizens Bank.
Bud was an active member of St. Agatha's Parish where he served as lector and Eucharist minister. He was also involved with the Fr. Marot CYO Center and assisted with the Autumnfest food booths. Bud was a longtime active member of the Woonsocket Knights of Columbus Council # 113 serving as Past Grand Knight and as the Past Faithful Navigator of the General Stephen Moylan Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.
Bud was a die-hard Patriots fan and loved to hit the golf course for fun and adventure, regardless of where the ball landed!!! Bud was a lover of all sorts of music including everything from Jimmy Buffet to classic rock, alternative music, classical, Christian rock and everything in between.
A true foodie Bud was game to try anything that could be considered edible. He tried his hand at brewing his very own craft beer, and it was much to his liking.
Bud lived with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) for the past several years; he refused to be defined by his condition and was determined to live his life to its fullest. His courage, cheerfulness and steadfast faith in God in the face of his diagnosis will forever serve as a testament to his character. Bud will forever remain an inspiration to all who were blessed to have known him.
In addition to his wife and father he is survived by a daughter Elizabeth "Beth" Garceau and her wife Mary Claussen of Providence. He was the brother of Debra Garceau - Diana (Christopher), Donna Guevremont (John), Diane Short (Francis) and Denise Stinchfield (Todd). He is also survived by Gizeles family including his father and mother - in - law Andre and Pauline Ledoux and their children Richard Ledoux (Kristine), Louise Brain (Willard) and Anne - Marie Chapman (late Archie Chapman). Bud is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends including his "Brother Knights".
His Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10:00 am in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are Friday from 3-7 pm in the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made the ALS Foundation RI Chapter 2374 Post Rd. Suite 103 Warwick RI 02886. www.als.org
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 5, 2019