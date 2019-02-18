Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
99 Cumberland Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
99 Cumberland Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Precious Blood Church
Carrington Ave
Woonsocket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Desjarlais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene C. Desjarlais

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene C. Desjarlais Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Eugene C. Desjarlais, 76, of Union St. died Feb. 16, 2019 at Oakland Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Robertine (Morin) Desjarlais.

Born in Westerly, he was a son of the late Irene Desjarlais Watson. Gene was an assembler for General Motors for 22 years before retiring. He was an avid fisherman.

Besides his wife he leaves a son, Roland Desjarlais Sr., of Woonsocket; four grandchildren, Roland Desjarlais Jr., Gabriele Desjarlais, Anthony Desjarlais and Marissa Desjarlais; and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings Earl Watson, George Watson and Joanne Pakuris.

His funeral will be held Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham. Visiting hours are Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m.

Please visit fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.