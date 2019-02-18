|
|
WOONSOCKET - Eugene C. Desjarlais, 76, of Union St. died Feb. 16, 2019 at Oakland Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Robertine (Morin) Desjarlais.
Born in Westerly, he was a son of the late Irene Desjarlais Watson. Gene was an assembler for General Motors for 22 years before retiring. He was an avid fisherman.
Besides his wife he leaves a son, Roland Desjarlais Sr., of Woonsocket; four grandchildren, Roland Desjarlais Jr., Gabriele Desjarlais, Anthony Desjarlais and Marissa Desjarlais; and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings Earl Watson, George Watson and Joanne Pakuris.
His funeral will be held Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham. Visiting hours are Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m.
Please visit fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 19, 2019