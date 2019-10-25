Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
For more information about
Eugene Lataille
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John Vianney Church
3609 Diamond Hill Road,
Cumberland., RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Lataille
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene J. Lataille

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene J. Lataille Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Eugene J. Lataille, 78, of Cumberland, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was the husband of the late Gertrude (St. Pierre) Lataille.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Louis and Cecile (Hebert) Lataille. He had lived in Woonsocket before moving to Cumberland in 2006. Eugene was a Navy Veteran and a life member of the AMVETS RI Harnois-Barnae-Arel Post 7. He was a firefighter for the city of Woonsocket for many years before retiring.
He is survived by his children, Kevin Lataille and his wife Lisa, Kathleen Bouffard and her husband Richard, and Susan Travers and her husband Peter, his brother, Louis Lataille, and his sister, Irene Ramsey. He also leaves five grandchildren.
The funeral will be held Monday, October 28th at 9AM from the ONeill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial with Military Honors will be in Saint Jean The Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Visiting hours on Sunday from 2-5PM in the ONeill Funeral Home. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
Download Now