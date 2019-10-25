|
|
CUMBERLAND - Eugene J. Lataille, 78, of Cumberland, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was the husband of the late Gertrude (St. Pierre) Lataille.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Louis and Cecile (Hebert) Lataille. He had lived in Woonsocket before moving to Cumberland in 2006. Eugene was a Navy Veteran and a life member of the AMVETS RI Harnois-Barnae-Arel Post 7. He was a firefighter for the city of Woonsocket for many years before retiring.
He is survived by his children, Kevin Lataille and his wife Lisa, Kathleen Bouffard and her husband Richard, and Susan Travers and her husband Peter, his brother, Louis Lataille, and his sister, Irene Ramsey. He also leaves five grandchildren.
The funeral will be held Monday, October 28th at 9AM from the ONeill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial with Military Honors will be in Saint Jean The Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Visiting hours on Sunday from 2-5PM in the ONeill Funeral Home. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 26, 2019