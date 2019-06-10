NORTH SMITHFIELD - Eugenia B. Santa Anna, 91, of Pawtucket, RI, formerly of North Smithfield, RI, passed away on June 4, 2019, at Miriam Hospital.She was the loving wife of the late Manuel J. Santa Anna. Born in Woonsocket, RI, she was a daughter to the late John Gloria Sr. & Rose (Pina) Gloria.

Eugenia was a teacher for 35 years at Globe Park School in Woonsocket, retiring in 1985. She was a former board member of the ARC of Northern RI. She was a skilled seamstress and knitter. Eugenia had a generous spirit.

Eugenia is survived by two daughters, Gloria Santa Anna and Nzinga Misgana (Linda Santa Anna), son John Santa Anna, grandson Ajahne Santa Anna and his fiancee Cathy Dang, and grandson Ammanuel Santa Anna. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Costa, Aurora Dias, Rose Andrade and Anna Andrade, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Bruce and siblings James, Manuel, John Jr, Edward and William Gloria, Maria Tavares and Julia Lopes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 12th, at 11 am, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church Street, Slatersville, RI. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Best Buddies, 529 Main St. Suite 202 Boston, MA 02129. Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield.

