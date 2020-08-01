Euzell (Wilson) Stepney, 91, of Rhodes Ave formerly of East School St. Saint Germaine Manor passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Friendly Home.Born in Newberry, South Carolina, daughter of the late Ed and Lucretia (Wilson) Wilson.She worked as a Blader at Miller Electric for several years prior to retiring. Euzell enjoyed cooking, reading, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.She is survived by two daughters, Sandra E. Oliver and Lucretia A. Brooks and her husband Larry, both of Woonsocket. Three sisters in law, Dora Wilson of Woonsocket, Annie Smith and Annie Mae Wilson both of PA. Eleven grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and twenty great-great grandchildren. And a host of nieces and nephews.She was also the mother of the late James, Joseph, and Christopher Step-ney. And sister of the late Reuben, Postell, Pervis, Walter, James, Johnny Mack, RD, Columbus, Edward Wilson, Bertha Kinard, Cleo Glenn, Vir-ginia Wilson, Mildred Scurry, and Minnie Dandy.Relatives and friends are invited visitation will be held from 6-7 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI followed by a funeral home service from 7-8 PM. Burial will be in Union Cemetery and will be private. Social distancing protocols will be observed.