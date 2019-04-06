WOONSOCKET - Evelyn E. Gordon, 95, of Woonsocket died Sunday March 31, 2019 at Oakland Grove Health Care Center. She was the loving wife of the late William H. Gordon.



Born raised and educated in the Bronx, New York City, New York she was daughter of the late Dominic and Angelina (DeIntins) Bosco.



During WWII Evelyn served her country in the United States Navy WAVES along with numerous other young women who volunteered as part of the Greatest Generation. Evelyn married a young Navy man William H. Gordon on May 11, 1945, just three days after V-E Day, in Norfolk Virginia, the headquarters of the Atlantic Fleet.



Over the years Evelyn lived in a variety of places including Virginia, San Diego California, in the Massachusetts area including Roxbury, Norwood and Amherst, in the Southwest part of the country including Tucson, Mesa, Phoenix and Glendale Arizona before returning to the Blackstone Valley area.



Evelyn worked at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst as an administrative assistant. She also worked for Grant's Department Store in Norwood. Evelyn was talented at needlework.



She is survived by a son William R. Gordon and his wife Christine of Arizona and a daughter Janet E. Doe and her husband William "Bill" Doe of Woonsocket. Her two granddaughters Lisa Dumas and Amy Krula and great-grandchildren Sara and Ian Dumas, Ashley and Anna Leblanc and Jillian Krula. She was the sister of the late Vincent, Nicholas, Ermo, Francis, and Edward Bosco, Gilda Sicarari, Theresa Brooks and Constance Primato. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.



Evelyn's family wishes to extend their profound gratitude to all the caregivers at Oakland Grove Health Care Center.



Burial with Military Honors in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the 245 Waterman St. Suite 306, Providence, RI. 02906. Arrangements are by the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.



