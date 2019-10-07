|
|
PASCOAG - Evelyn J. (Brodeur) Brouillard, 97, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Bayberry Commons, Pascoag. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul A. Brouillard. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Aldea (Hebert) Brodeur.
A devoted wife and mother, Evelyn enjoyed cooking, baking, and will forever be remembered as a loving and compassionate caregiver for her mother and husband. She worked at the Brush Shop, the Taft-Pierce Manufacturing Co., and Hospice St. Antoine.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Paulette Janario and her husband Joseph of North Smithfield. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and her loving godchild, Sheryl Agrussa of Novi, MI. A special thank you is extended to Roland Levasseur for always being there in times of need. She was preceded in death in by her brother, Roland Brodeur.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 beginning with visitation at 8:30 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Rd., Bellingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bayberry Commons, 181 Davis Dr., Pascoag, RI 02859 or to Kindred Hospice, 2374 Post Rds, Suite 206, Warwick, RI 02886.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 8, 2019