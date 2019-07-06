BURRILLVILLE - Evelyn L. Coutu, 78, of Nasonville, passed away on July 1, 2019, at the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI.



She was the wife of the late Leo C. Coutu. Evelyn was born in Providence, daughter of the late Leon and Doris (Duquette) Robillard.



Evelyn worked for the former Amperex Co in Slatersville. She attended Burrillville High School. She enjoyed her farm with her husband, children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time at her cabin in the New Hampshire mountains.



Evelyn is survived by a daughter, Deborah Derby, and her husband, Mark, of Nasonville; and a son, Michael Coutu, and his wife, Johanna, also of Nasonville; her grandchildren, Glen Derby and his wife, Nicole, of Nasonville; Kayla Coutu and her fiancé, Michael Gauthier, of West Warwick; Kourtney Sims and her husband, Nicholas, of West Warwick; her great grandchildren, Michael Leo Gauthier and Jack Leo Derby. She is also survived by her sister, Janice Gallant of Lincoln and her brother, Leon Robillard of North Carolina.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church in Harrisville. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Pascoag. Arrangements are under the directions of the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield, RI.



