WOONSOCKET - Evelyn R. (Frechette) Cutting, 97, of Woonsocket, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 in The Friendly Home. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Eva (Brunet) Frechette.
Evelyn worked as a textile worker. She later was a housekeeper at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, where she was also a communicant. Evelyn enjoyed shopping with her niece Pauline, and driving her car.
She leaves her daughter, Carolyn Jarret, and her husband, James, of Woonsocket; four grandchildren, Melissa Racicot, Paula Vitello, Christopher Desrosiers and Billy Cutting; great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Raymond Cutting, her daughter, Christine Pullen, and two grandchildren, Jason and Chad Croteau, as well as her six siblings, Loretta Booth, Yvonne St. Onge, Helen Houle, William, Bertram and Norman Frechette.
Due to the limitations placed on gatherings, attendance at the funeral will be limited to immediate family members only. However, those who would like to participate are invited to view a live stream of the service at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/32409068, beginning Friday, March 27, 2020 at 10 AM. Arrangements are entrusted to the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket. http://www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 24, 2020